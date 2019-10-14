Digiwage Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 28% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $23,594.00 and $12.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

