Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.75 million, a PE ratio of 274.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Digi International has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.71.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $35,875.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 158,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

