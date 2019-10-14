Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of DSSI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 420,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,711. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 45,340 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

