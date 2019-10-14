Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,632. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.35. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

