Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €654.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RAA. Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rational presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €571.00 ($663.95).

Shares of RAA stock traded up €11.00 ($12.79) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €640.00 ($744.19). 14,641 shares of the stock were exchanged. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €641.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €601.08.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

