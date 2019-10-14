Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.63. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Deswell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Deswell Industries worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

