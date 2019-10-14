Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.63. 247,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,951. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $87,081.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,794,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,160,921.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 9.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

