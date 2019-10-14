Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective cut by Buckingham Research from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.17.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 6,299,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,082 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 346.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 886,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after acquiring an additional 850,291 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,785,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.