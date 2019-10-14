DDKoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,613.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $5.09 or 0.00061251 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. DDKoin has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $23,613.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00218035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.01039615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00088854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

