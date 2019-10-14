Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Down 7.2%

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.09, approximately 2,181,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,056,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 525,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,175,000.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 569,000 shares of company stock worth $15,258,760 over the last 90 days.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.