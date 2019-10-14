D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 51,761 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,761 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 42.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 42.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CNSL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

CNSL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,634. The company has a market capitalization of $242.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.21. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

