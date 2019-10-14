D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 302,711 Shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,711 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LSC Communications were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LSC Communications by 828.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LSC Communications by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 286,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LSC Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 74,437 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in LSC Communications by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKSD shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of LKSD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,717. LSC Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $40.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSC Communications Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other LSC Communications news, Director Judith H. Hamilton acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

