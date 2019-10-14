D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 6,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $110.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

