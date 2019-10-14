Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,925. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 139.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 404.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

