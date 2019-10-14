CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

Shares of CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.62. CVR Partners shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 109,358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,682,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

