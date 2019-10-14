Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 30,534 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,969,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 153,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $265,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 114.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 116,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.62. 4,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $81.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

