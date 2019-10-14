Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 46.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUTH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.14. 4,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,522. The company has a market cap of $566.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.