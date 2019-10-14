Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 28.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.28. 281,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819,328. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.