Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MBIA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in MBIA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 96,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MBIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MBIA by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

MBI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.67. 88,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,377. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $271,858.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MBIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

