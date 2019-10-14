Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 3,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.82. 3,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $547,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

