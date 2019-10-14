Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $208,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 155.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,855 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $19.80 target price on Ecopetrol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:EC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ecopetrol SA has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

