Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $257,851.00 and approximately $1,257.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00640102 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027312 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003884 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,084,443 coins and its circulating supply is 1,916,684 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24.

