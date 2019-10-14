Cryptaur (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $1,954.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00043706 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.29 or 0.06110134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001148 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00042921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016433 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,068,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

