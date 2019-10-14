Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $83.00.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.60.

CRWD stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

