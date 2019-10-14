Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,600,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,487,000 after purchasing an additional 823,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,852,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,335,000 after acquiring an additional 301,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,373,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,603,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.7% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,869,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,184,000 after acquiring an additional 567,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Ventas stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,813. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

