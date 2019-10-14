Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,086 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.39. 61,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

