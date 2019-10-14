Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 8,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.21. 312,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $77.72 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

