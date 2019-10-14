Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 136,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 196,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $15,749,000. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,179,000 after buying an additional 2,117,077 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wellington Shields cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

