Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 15,550 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 567.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 295,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 136.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

TMUS stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 457,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,164. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.