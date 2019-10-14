Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading 1.4% Higher

Creightons plc (LON:CRL) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), 37,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 148,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of $22.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.69.

Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.