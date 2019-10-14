Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Cred has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $823,407.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cred has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Gate.io, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00218444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.01041525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,080,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kyber Network, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.