Craig Hallum Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRNS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.92.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.37 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 265,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,037,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

