Cowen Analysts Give United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) a $96.00 Price Target

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) has been given a $96.00 price objective by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

UAL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 242,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. United Continental has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. United Continental’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Continental will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in United Continental by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in United Continental by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

