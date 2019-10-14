Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.42, approximately 1,168,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 676,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.20, a PEG ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Covanta’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

In other Covanta news, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,667.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 80.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

