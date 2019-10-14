Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COUP. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.23.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $158.25. 1,173,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,801. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -236.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total value of $1,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,624.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,718 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,036. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Optima Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.