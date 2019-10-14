County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Roe purchased 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,100.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,328 shares of company stock worth $180,177 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICBK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.13. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863. County Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.70.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. Research analysts expect that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

