Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, 1,004 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,691% from the average session volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Costar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products to observe production and assembly lines.

