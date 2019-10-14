Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 30th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT remained flat at $$6.10 during trading on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

