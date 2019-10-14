Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 30th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000.
NYSEAMERICAN CMT remained flat at $$6.10 during trading on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
