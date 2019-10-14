ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Insider Sells £378,813.60 in Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) insider Karim Bitar sold 215,235 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30), for a total value of £378,813.60 ($494,987.06).

On Monday, September 30th, Karim Bitar sold 664,582 shares of ConvaTec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total value of £1,156,372.68 ($1,511,005.72).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 184.20 ($2.41). 3,065,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. ConvaTec Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 129 ($1.69) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 179.36 ($2.34).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

