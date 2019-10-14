Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.43.

CLR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Motco acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

