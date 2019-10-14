CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Receives $104.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.60.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CONMED from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other CONMED news, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 11,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,058,035.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $43,003.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,476 shares of company stock worth $1,610,458 in the last 90 days. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 743.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CONMED by 272.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,243. CONMED has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

