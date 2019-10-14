Computacenter (LON:CCC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on the stock.

CCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Computacenter to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,485 ($19.40) in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of LON:CCC traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,284 ($16.78). 102,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,544 ($20.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,315.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,269.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

