Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.3%.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.59. 1,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,337. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $336.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.14 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,556. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $927,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

