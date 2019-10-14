Comparing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) & Pharmacyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vericel and Pharmacyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pharmacyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vericel currently has a consensus price target of $23.23, suggesting a potential upside of 61.99%. Given Vericel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Vericel has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmacyte Biotech has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Pharmacyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -18.14% -0.99% -0.75% Pharmacyte Biotech N/A -76.64% -68.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pharmacyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericel and Pharmacyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $90.86 million 6.97 -$8.14 million ($0.14) -102.43 Pharmacyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.07 million N/A N/A

Pharmacyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vericel.

Summary

Vericel beats Pharmacyte Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pharmacyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the Cannabis plant. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

