Comparing Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) and Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) and Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Oncobiologics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenxbio has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oncobiologics and Regenxbio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncobiologics $3.81 million 0.00 -$38.84 million N/A N/A Regenxbio $218.51 million 5.86 $99.94 million $2.38 14.62

Regenxbio has higher revenue and earnings than Oncobiologics.

Profitability

This table compares Oncobiologics and Regenxbio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncobiologics -464.47% N/A -93.28% Regenxbio -88.57% -15.39% -14.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Oncobiologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Regenxbio shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Oncobiologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Regenxbio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oncobiologics and Regenxbio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncobiologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Regenxbio 0 3 5 0 2.63

Regenxbio has a consensus price target of $79.13, indicating a potential upside of 127.44%.

Summary

Regenxbio beats Oncobiologics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha. The company also develops ONS-1045, a bevacizumab biosimilar, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial that interferes with tumor growth by binding to vascular endothelial growth factor, a protein that stimulates the formation of new blood vessels. Its advanced preclinical product candidate is ONS-1050, a trastuzumab biosimilar, interferes with the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, a protein that stimulates cell proliferation. Oncobiologics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Selexis SA; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratories Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

