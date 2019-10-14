Comparing HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 24.23% 11.32% 1.32% First Guaranty Bancshares 13.57% 8.19% 0.67%

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. HMN Financial does not pay a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HMN Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HMN Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $38.10 million 2.77 $8.24 million N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $83.67 million 2.24 $14.21 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats HMN Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 2 loan production offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

