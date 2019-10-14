Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217. Community Financial Cor has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.