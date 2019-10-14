Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $8.12. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell sold 34,275 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $271,115.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Oakey III sold 20,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,927 shares of company stock worth $15,047.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reliance Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. now owns 135,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 81.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 55,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

