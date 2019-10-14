ColossusXT Price Up 4% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $126.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00847803 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,582,838,165 coins and its circulating supply is 11,541,796,338 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

