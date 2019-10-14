CoinFi Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, FCoin and Gate.io. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $789,681.00 and $408.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinFi

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Kucoin, FCoin, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

